Maker (MKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $112.21 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $112.21 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2,870.23 or 0.05929996 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

