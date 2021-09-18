MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

