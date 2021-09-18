Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,200 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 1,691,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

