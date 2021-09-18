Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,200 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 1,691,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Mallinckrodt Company Profile
