Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.01 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $66.01 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $18.82 or 0.00038907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00174181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.44 or 0.07179753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.79 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00847686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

