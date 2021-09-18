Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,603. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

