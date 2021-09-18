Maple (MPL) Price Hits $9.05 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00018862 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $267,370.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.