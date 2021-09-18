Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

