Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marine Products by 2,970.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $884,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marine Products by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 910,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

