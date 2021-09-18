Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 32.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,209.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,203.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

