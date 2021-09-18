Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

MAKSY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

