Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

