Marlin Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $79.02 million and $32.08 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.