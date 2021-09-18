Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,929 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.90. 2,649,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,126. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

