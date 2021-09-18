Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 958,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

