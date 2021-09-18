Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $152,586. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

