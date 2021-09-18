Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 26,152 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.