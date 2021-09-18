Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 26,152 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
