Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,735.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $160,682.91 and $77,735.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.50 or 0.07099976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00118055 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

