Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

