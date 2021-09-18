Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Matterport stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

