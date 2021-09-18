MAX Exchange Token Trading Up 2.7% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $717,744.43 and approximately $77,387.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,039.15 or 0.99995729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00085161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.71 or 0.00832008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00414770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00297633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00066970 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.