Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0082

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $503,030.36 and $16.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.19 or 0.99944540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00081787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00828929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00414134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00298484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

