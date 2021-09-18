Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Shares Up 1.6%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Mayfair Gold in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73.

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

