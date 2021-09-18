McGrath RentCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years.

MGRC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

