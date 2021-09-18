McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

