Mdex Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $29.74 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 677,146,913 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

