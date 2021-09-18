Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 200,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

