Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 649,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

