megaBONK Trading Down 3.6% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $192,256.53 and $8,505.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars.

