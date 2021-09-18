Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,121 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,391. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

