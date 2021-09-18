Meme (MEME) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $467.33 or 0.00977095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $13.09 million and $749,774.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.12 or 0.00412129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006367 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

