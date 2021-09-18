Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 807 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 405,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,658,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

CDNS stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.