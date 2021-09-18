Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 858 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $126.26 and a 1 year high of $173.31.

