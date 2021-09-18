Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

