Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.