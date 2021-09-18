Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,051 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.24 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

