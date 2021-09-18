Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

