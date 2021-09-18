Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 29,652 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

