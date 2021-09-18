Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,173 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

