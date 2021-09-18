Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 77,844 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATUS opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

