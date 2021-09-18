Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 314.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 503,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

