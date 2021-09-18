Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.