Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,143,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.