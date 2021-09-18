Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

