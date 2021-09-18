Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

