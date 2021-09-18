Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.42 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

