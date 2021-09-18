Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.57 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

