Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

