Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

