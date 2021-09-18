Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.73 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

