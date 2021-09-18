Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 276.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

